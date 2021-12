Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.4%

This comes as US futures also trim earlier gains, with S&P 500 futures now up just 0.2%. The overall market mood is rather mixed as European indices are looking unenthused. Meanwhile, Treasury yields are also down with 10-year yields lower by 2 bps to 1.458% currently.

That is keeping the mood in FX rather guarded. The dollar is a touch lower but changes are rather light so far on the day.