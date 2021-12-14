Bank of America Global Research:
- "As the year-end holiday period approaches, we caution investors on the potential widening of FX spot bid/ask spreads in the last week of December.
- Using hourly WM/Reuters bid/ask FX spot data from 2014 to 2020, we find bid/ask spreads historically widened the most on December 26. Bid/ask spreads for FX spot prices stayed wide for the remainder of the year and only saw normalization after January 2"
- "Lastly, amid illiquid FX trading conditions, the USD has historically depreciated versus the G10 complex at year-end, with the JPY and Scandies making the most year-end gains"
Santa liquidity faceplant:
