Amazon will report earnings after the close. Below are the expectations:

Revenue : Expected to be $142.6 billion, up from $127.4 billion in Q1 2023.

: Expected to be $142.6 billion, up from $127.4 billion in Q1 2023. Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) : Expected to be $0.84, an increase from $0.31 in Q1 2023.

: Expected to be $0.84, an increase from $0.31 in Q1 2023. Online Stores : Revenue expected to be $54.8 billion, up from $51.1 billion in Q1 2023.

: Revenue expected to be $54.8 billion, up from $51.1 billion in Q1 2023. Amazon Web Services (AWS) : Revenue expected to be $24.1 billion, up from $21.4 billion in Q1 2023.

: Revenue expected to be $24.1 billion, up from $21.4 billion in Q1 2023. Advertising : Revenue expected to be $11.8 billion, up from $9.5 billion in Q1 2023.

: Revenue expected to be $11.8 billion, up from $9.5 billion in Q1 2023. Guidance estimate 150.13 B

Amazon shares are trading down -$2.72 or 01.53% at $178.14

Amazon has increased its investment in AI startup Anthropic, committing an additional $2.75 billion for a total investment of $4 billion. Like Microsoft and Alphabet, Amazon is leveraging its cloud computing business to enhance its position in the AI market, capitalizing on the need for extensive data and processing power required by AI tools.

Super Micro Computers will also release after the close. Recall a few weeks ago, the stock tumbled some 23% after the company did not preannounce earnings. Since then the stock has nearly retraced the entire decline (from $928 to the high today of $910.84 before rotating lower The current price is at $866.69)

After the last earnings, the company's forecast called for $3.7 billion to $4.1 billion in revenue and EPS of $5.20 to $6.01 in adjusted earnings per share.

The consensus view is for:

Revenue of $4.0 billion

EPS of $5.74.

SCMI shares are trading down -$29.43 oe -3.30% at $860.26

AMD will also release with expectations of:

EPS of $0.61

Revenue of $5.45 billion.

That would mark a slight increase from the same quarter last year when AMD reported EPS of $0.60 on revenue of $5.35 billion.

AMD shares are trading down $0.69 or -0.43% at $159.57.