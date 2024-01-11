Amidst the widespread expectations of US and allied military strikes on Yemen's Houthi terrorists the White House has just announced that US President Biden has no more public appearances scheduled for Thursday.

Biden was expected to make a statement on Thursday evening about the strikes.

Huh.

Here's where the rumours began, out of the UK:

The latest I've heard is that the Biden administration has told leaders in Congress there will be US-UK airstrikes in Yemen tonight (sourced from an unnamed a US official).

Stay tuned, I guess!

The Houthis have been attacking shipping in the Red Sea. Murdering sailers just trying to do their jobs is a cowardly act indeed. The US have warned the Houthis off, but the attacks have continued.