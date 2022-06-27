An ICYMO out of Libya on oil. Its looking like exports from four main oil export terminals will be suspended.

Libya's state-owned National Oil Corporation is on the verge of declaring force majeure on oil exports

Citing political crisis is now affecting a large chunk of the country's oil supply

"We are considering declaring a state of force majeure within the next 72 hours unless production and shipping are resumed at the oil ports in the Gulf of Sirte,"

"There are closures in the Gulf of Sirte region."

The Gulf of Sirte includes four main oil export terminals with a total capacity of 630,000 b/d – Es Sider (250,000 b/d), Ras Lanuf (200,000 b/d), Brega (90,000 b/d) and Zueitina (90,000 b/d).

Info via S&P