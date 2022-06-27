An ICYMO out of Libya on oil. Its looking like exports from four main oil export terminals will be suspended.
Libya's state-owned National Oil Corporation is on the verge of declaring force majeure on oil exports
- Citing political crisis is now affecting a large chunk of the country's oil supply
- "We are considering declaring a state of force majeure within the next 72 hours unless production and shipping are resumed at the oil ports in the Gulf of Sirte,"
- "There are closures in the Gulf of Sirte region."
- The Gulf of Sirte includes four main oil export terminals with a total capacity of 630,000 b/d – Es Sider (250,000 b/d), Ras Lanuf (200,000 b/d), Brega (90,000 b/d) and Zueitina (90,000 b/d).
Info via S&P