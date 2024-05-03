Adam had that post up yesterday here: Bill Gross: Look for 10-year yields to rise above 5% over the next 12 months

And if you must recall, both Bill Gross and Bill Ackman were out with a message back in October here. They both called the top for the 10-year yields and that is precisely what we got. Yields fell from around 5% at the time to 3.80% at the end of last year. And now that we're seeing yields climb again, Gross is saying that we are headed back to the 5% mark next.

US Treasury 10-year yields (%) daily chart

Is this another Bill warning to markets? We'll see. I shared some thoughts on that earlier this week here.