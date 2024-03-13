On the technicals, ANZ note the recent high around $2,195 as resistance:

a break of this resistance targets above $2,200

ANZ are wary of a correction first through, "a healthy price correction looks in the offing:", citing:

RSI suggests an overbought level

If a correction starts, the price could fall back to the key support level of $2,100

Further ahead, and more leaning fundamental than technical.

Bullish factors include:

“While speculators have increased their bullish bets recently, positions are not matching the intensity of the latest price rally,”

“Moreover, disinvestment in gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) has been continuing. A lean level of investment in gold should be seen as a potential driver. This not only limits scope for a heavy liquidation but also leaves ample room for fresh buying.”

rising uncertainties on the economic outlook and geopolitics

central banks continue to buy

ANZ cautions that higher prices could weigh on physical demand