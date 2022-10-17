Japan's Nikkei carry the report:

Apple has put on hold plans to use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC) in its products, multiple sources told Nikkei Asia.



The move comes amid the latest round of U.S. export controls imposed against the Chinese tech sector



Apple had already completed the monthslong process to certify YMTC's 128-layer 3D NAND flash memory for use in iPhones when the U.S. government unveiled the tighter export restrictions against China early this month, multiple sources said.

Here is the link to Nikkei (may be gated)

---

Get set for further supply-chain hiccups, price rises.