Prelim was 63.5

Prior was 62.0

Current conditions 68.2 vs 68.6 prelim (66.3 prior)

Expectations 60.5 vs 60.3 prelim (59.2 prior)

1-year inflation 4.6% vs 4.6% prelim (3.6% prior)

5-10 year inflation 3.0% vs 2.9% prelim (2.9% prior)

The inflation numbers are a bit of a concern but overall this looks like an economy that's grinding along and inflation is slowly coming under control.