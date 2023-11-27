Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock will be speaking as part of a panel on "Inflation, Financial Stability and Employment". Also on the panel are Bank of England Deputy Governor Ramsden and Bank of Spain´s governor / ECB monetary policy maker de Cos (he didn't make it to the screenshot below)

From 9.18 am Hong Kong time, which is 0118 GMT and 2018 US Eastern time Monday)

The venue is the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) HKMA-BIS High-Level Conference in Hong Kong to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the HKMA and the 25th anniversary of the BIS Representative Office for Asia and the Pacific.