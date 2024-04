The Japan's Nikkei is trading down -1.35% at 39237.39 in early trading. So Korea's Kospi is trading down -1.02%.

Australia S&P/ASX index is currently trading down -0.62%.

Shares are lower in response to the selloff in the US session after report of an imminent retaliation from Iran on Israel and also comments from US Fed officials who said that the Fed may not need to cut rates in 2024.