At least 2 people are dead after Russia missile lands in NATO state Poland on the Ukraine border (CLICK HERE for the story).
It is unclear if the missiles are from Russia's mass bombardment of Ukrainian cities earlier today. It is reported that over 100 rockets were launched.
US stocks have moved lower on the news.
- Dow industrial average is now down at 104.24 or -0.34% at 33432
- S&P index is up 16.61 points or 0.42% at 3973.46
Read this Term index is up 121 points or 1.08% at 11315.62. The high today had the index up 296 points.
- Russell 2000 is up 23.07 points or 1.24% at 1884.29
Meanwhile in the forex, the dollar has moved to the upside on flight to safety flows.
- The EURUSD has moved through the support at the 1.0348 to 1.0365 area and has moved back toward the 38.2% of the 2022 trading ranged at 1.02841. A swing area is in the 1.0273 to 1.0283.
- The GBPUSD has moved back below a swing area between 1.1865 to 1.1900, down to a NY session low at 1.1812. The price is trading at 1.1830 currently
