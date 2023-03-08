Atlanta GDPNow estimate rises to 2.6% from 2.0%

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q1 growth moved to 2.6% of from 2.0% on March 7. In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2023 is 2.6 percent on March 8, up from 2.0 percent on March 7. The nowcast of first-quarter growth in real personal consumption expenditures (PCE) on services increased from 3.8 percent to 5.2 percent after this morning’s international trade report from the US Census Bureau and US Bureau of Economic Analysis, which includes data used by the model to estimate spending on international travel within this PCE subcomponent.

The next report will be released on Wednesday, March 15