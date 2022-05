Its been a good beginning to the week, which is still very young of course, for the 'risk' trade.

US equity index futures are still moving higher, regional equities here in Ais are taking notice and are getting a tailwind

On the FX front the USd is down a little, EUR, GBP, CAD and notable AUD and even more so NZD are all higher

USD/JPY and USD/CHF are little changed

Oil is a touch weaker to open the week: