The pair is little changed today and remains close to the notable resistance point at 0.6500 after its recent recovery when the dollar hit its latest peak last month. Since then, the greenback has very much consolidated gains against most major currencies and it is no different against the aussie.

As things stand right now, the pair is caught in a tussle between 0.6200 and 0.6500 as buyers and sellers are both awaiting firmer direction or some form of catalyst to drive a move on either side of the key technical levels above.

All signs seem to be pointing towards the US CPI data later this week as a potential mover but until we get there, just keep a look out on the technicals in case we do see any sudden moves in the run up to the key risk event.

US futures have tilted higher today, with S&P 500 futures now up 15 points, or 0.4%, and that might give the aussie a bit of a helping hand in contesting 0.6500 again later.