Judo Bank / S&P Global Australia PMI data for May 2023, final:

Services 52.1

  • preliminary was 51.8
  • prior 53.7

Composite 51.5

  • flash was 51.2
  • prior 53

Last week we had the final manufacturing number:

From the commentary in the report, RBA outlook with the policy meeting tomorrow:

Australia services composite PMI 05 June 2023