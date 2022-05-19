Australian employment report for April

Employment Change: +4.0K for a substantial miss

expected 30K, prior 17.9K

Unemployment Rate: 3.9% in line (participation rate, see below, down)

expected 3.9%, prior 4.0%

Full-Time Employment Change: +92.4K is impressive

prior was 20.5K

Part-Time Employment Change: -88.4K

prior was -2.7K

Participation Rate: 66.3%

expected 66.4%, prior was 66.4%

A huge gain in full-time jobs and the huge drop in part-time jobs is net a positive.

The jobless rate is at its lowest since August of 1974.

underemployment rate 6.1% is at its lowest since September 2008.

underutilisation rate at 10%, its lowest since August 2008

Monthly hours worked increased by 23 million hours.

The mainstream headline from these reports is the unemployment rate. As I said above, its hit its lowest since 1974. The headlines will be good for this report. The internals of the report are good also. Up90-odd thousand full-time jobs at the expense of a loss of 88-odd thousand part-time jobs is a big net win.

AUD/USD is not much changed. Its been weak on global developments:

aud AUD The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central banking authority tasked with the management and issuance of AUD banknotes.What Factors Affect the AUD?The AUD is more susceptible than other currencies to macroeconomic factors. Overall, monetary policy is the largest mover of the currency, including interest rate differentials.Beyond Australia, commodity prices such as those of precious metals and others are also important to the AUD and can cause fluctuations in its value relative to other currencies.Global risk sentiment and confidence are also indicators that are closely tracked given their correlation to the AUD.This is due to the AUD being seen as a commodity currency, and also used as one of the most popular growth and risk proxies in global financial markets.Any positive mood in the global market will likely cause the AUD to climb, while if there is a prevailing pessimism, the AUD will often decline.On a domestic scale, government credit ratings can also impact the AUD. Australia’s credit rating influences the risk profile of its debt.This trend directly influences the cost the government has to pay on the debt it owes. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central banking authority tasked with the management and issuance of AUD banknotes.What Factors Affect the AUD?The AUD is more susceptible than other currencies to macroeconomic factors. Overall, monetary policy is the largest mover of the currency, including interest rate differentials.Beyond Australia, commodity prices such as those of precious metals and others are also important to the AUD and can cause fluctuations in its value relative to other currencies.Global risk sentiment and confidence are also indicators that are closely tracked given their correlation to the AUD.This is due to the AUD being seen as a commodity currency, and also used as one of the most popular growth and risk proxies in global financial markets.Any positive mood in the global market will likely cause the AUD to climb, while if there is a prevailing pessimism, the AUD will often decline.On a domestic scale, government credit ratings can also impact the AUD. Australia’s credit rating influences the risk profile of its debt.This trend directly influences the cost the government has to pay on the debt it owes. Read this Term