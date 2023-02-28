This is a new index from the Australian Industry Group. From the AiG description:
- The Australian Industry Index is a monthly index that measures changes in activity in Australia’s industrial sectors.
- It provides diffusion indices which measure rates of changes in the level of industrial activity – expansion, stability or contraction.
- A positive reading indicates the activity is expanding; negative indicates contraction.
- The distance from 0 indicates the strength of the expansion or decline.
- The Australian Industry Index is based on monthly surveys from a national sample of Australian businesses.
The key findings from the February survey:
- Australian industry was broadly stable in February following a difficult new year period.
- New orders surged back into positive territory, and employment continued its steady rise. Activity levels remain in overall contraction but improved on December/January.
- The input price and wages indicators grew rapidly again, indicating broadening inflationary pressures for industry. The sales price indicator fell, and remains below the input and wages measures.
- Capacity utilisation eased to 82.1% but remains above its long-run average (78.3%).
