This is a new index from the Australian Industry Group. From the AiG description:

The Australian Industry Index is a monthly index that measures changes in activity in Australia’s industrial sectors.

It provides diffusion indices which measure rates of changes in the level of industrial activity – expansion, stability or contraction.

A positive reading indicates the activity is expanding; negative indicates contraction.

The distance from 0 indicates the strength of the expansion or decline.

The Australian Industry Index is based on monthly surveys from a national sample of Australian businesses.

The key findings from the February survey:

Australian industry was broadly stable in February following a difficult new year period.

New orders surged back into positive territory, and employment continued its steady rise. Activity levels remain in overall contraction but improved on December/January.

The input price and wages indicators grew rapidly again, indicating broadening inflationary pressures for industry. The sales price indicator fell, and remains below the input and wages measures.

Capacity utilisation eased to 82.1% but remains above its long-run average (78.3%).

