Australian February monthly CPI data is due today.

A couple of snippet previews:

Westpac is forecasting 3.8% y/y:

The Monthly CPI Indicator is anticipated to rise in February, reflecting increased gasoline prices and a potential Taylor Swift effect on travel and accommodation costs

Commonwealth Bank of Australia also:

We expect inflation rose to 3.8%/yr as the data incorporates the annual increase in education costs, an end to some seasonal goods discounting, and an unwinding of some electricity rebates.

The monthly CPI data from Australia does not show all components of the CPI, that'll have to wait for the quarterly data release.