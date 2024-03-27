A better result, matching January and lower than the estimate.

3.4% y/y in February

expected 3.5%, prior 3.4%

The 'core' Trimmed Mean reading is 3.9%, up from 3.8% in janu

more to come

The monthly CPI data from Australia does not show all components of the CPI, that'll have to wait for the quarterly data release.

The monthly CPI indicator does, however, provide a timelier indication of inflation using the same data collected for use in the quarterly CPI. The monthly reading includes updated prices for between 62 and 73 per cent of the weight of the quarterly CPI basket, its not the full picture.

The quarterly CPI reading for the January - March quarter is due on Wednesday 24 April 2024.