Local media reporting that Australian Prime Minister Albanese is considering delaying his trip to Beijing until 2024.

Which of course risks the delay being seen as a snub to China. The invitation is to meet with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping.

Says the report:

Foreign Affairs Department representatives last week sounded out business leaders with close ties to China about the possibility Albanese would not travel to Beijing this year, as had been widely expected.

The New Zealand PM managed to head off on his trip to China. Albanese needs to consider his next move very carefully. China is Australia's largest trading partner.