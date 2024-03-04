S&P Global / Judo Bank final Australian PMIs for February 2024:
Services 53.1
- preliminary was 52.8
- prior 49.1
Composite 52.1
- preliminary was 51.8
- prior 49.0
We had the manufacturing PMI published last week:
From the report:
The final Services PMI has reported a bigger increase in key indicators following the Flash release.
- Business activity has surged by 6 points compared to December, reaching 53.1, the highest level seen since April last year.
- Moreover, the new orders index has also witnessed a sharp increase, rising to 53.1, its highest reading since May 2022.
- The employment index is still in expansion mode despite the slowdown in activity indicators over the past year, indicating that the demand for labour is high and service sector labour demand continues to surpass supply.
- Input price pressures facing businesses rose slightly in February, remaining relatively stable at above pre-pandemic levels over the past six months.
- Labour shortages and supply chain disruptions are still major obstacles preventing a significant reduction in business cost pressures.