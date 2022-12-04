Australian S&P / Markit PMIs for November 2022.

Final results are

Services 47.6

Composite 48.0

For the preliminary readings:

We've had earlier PMIs from Australia for November:

There is one more PMI to come for November, the Australian Industry Group Performance of Servcies Index

It'll be published on Wednesday.

The moves towards reopening in China will be a tailwind for Australia ahead.