Australian S&P / Markit PMIs for November 2022.
Final results are
- Services 47.6
- Composite 48.0
For the preliminary readings:
We've had earlier PMIs from Australia for November:
- Australia manufacturing PMI for November 44.7 (prior 49.6)
- Australia's 2nd Manufacturing PMI for November comes in at 51.3 (prior 52.7)
- Australia's construction sector PMI rises in November but remains in contraction at 48.2
There is one more PMI to come for November, the Australian Industry Group Performance of Servcies Index
It'll be published on Wednesday.
---
The moves towards reopening in China will be a tailwind for Australia ahead.