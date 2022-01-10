The new mandate comes amidst surging Omicron infections and supply-chain stress impacting some supermarket outlets.

Booster shot compulsory for workers in:

  • Aged care and disability workers;
  • Healthcare workers;
  • Emergency service workers;
  • Correctional facility workers;
  • Hotel quarantine workers;
  • Food distribution workers; and
  • Those in abattoir, meat, poultry and seafood processing.

Other measures announced today:

  • indoor dancefloors in hospitality venues will close across the state - with the exception of weddings.