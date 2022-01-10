The new mandate comes amidst surging Omicron infections and supply-chain stress impacting some supermarket outlets.
Booster shot compulsory for workers in:
- Aged care and disability workers;
- Healthcare workers;
- Emergency service workers;
- Correctional facility workers;
- Hotel quarantine workers;
- Food distribution workers; and
- Those in abattoir, meat, poultry and seafood processing.
Other measures announced today:
- indoor dancefloors in hospitality venues will close across the state - with the exception of weddings.