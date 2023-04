Oil rigs -2 at 588

Natural gas -1 at 157

Total rigs -3 at 748

WTI crude oil is trading at $82.71 up $0.55 on the day. The high price reached $83.12, but remains below the following 200 day moving average at $83.53. The last time the price traded above the 200 day moving averages back on August 30, 2022.