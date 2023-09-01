US oil and natural gas drilling rigs
  • Oil rigs unchanged at 512
  • Gas rigs down 1 to 114
  • Oil rigs down 16% from the peak

If I'm OPEC+ and looking at this, I feel totally in control. There's no surge of US production coming to counter OPEC cuts.

Some notes from John Kemp:

  • Based on the historical record, after prices peak it takes on average 5 months for drilling to turn down and 12 months for production to decline.
  • Following the drilling peak, Lower 48 output is likely to peak in the third quarter of 2023
  • Flat or falling Lower 48 production will contribute to a tightening global oil market during the final four months of 2023

It's no wonder WTI crude is above $85 today. It could blow out higher next week if OPEC gets aggressive.