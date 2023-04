Here's the other state readings released at the same time:

Brandenburg CPI +7.6% y/y

Prior +7.8%

Hesse CPI +6.9% y/y

Prior +7.1%

Baden Wuerttemberg CPI +7.3% y/y

Prior +7.8%

On the balance of things, this points to a marginally lower figure for the national reading coming up later today. At the same time, it just reaffirms that inflation is still not really going away in Europe's largest economy as all states reported monthly increases.