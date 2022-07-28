Hesse CPI 7.6% vs 8.1% y/y prior

Brandenburg CPI 7.6% vs 8.0% y/y prior

Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI 7.1% vs 7.1% y/y prior

On the balance of things, the annual inflation readings are tilting a little lower even after the surprise from the higher reading seen in North Rhine Westphalia earlier in the day. It sets out a bit of mixed expectations and it will come down to the kicker from Saxony in the next hour. Just take note that all the monthly readings are higher though: Bavaria +0.6%, Hesse +0.4%, Brandenburg +1.0%, Baden-Wuerttemberg +0.8%.