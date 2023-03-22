A snapshot of some of the major levels in the markets ahead of the rate decision by the Federal Reserve shows:

  • Dow industrial average -58.19 points or -0.18% at 32502
  • S&P index -0.85 points or -0.03% at 4002.0
  • NASDAQ index up 22 points or 0.18% at 11882
  • 2 year yield 4.13%
  • 5 year yield 3.692%
  • 10 year yield 3.537%
  • 30 year yield 3.675%
  • Crude oil $70.24
  • Spot gold $1945.50
  • Spot silver $22.64
  • bitcoin $28,551
  • EURUSD 1.0793
  • USDJPY 132.59
  • GBPUSD 122.45
  • USDCAD 137.40
  • AUDUSD 0.6676
  • NZDUSD 0.62135

A snapshot of the markets ahead of the Fed Chair Powell's press conference:

  • Dow Industrial Average up 21 points or 0.07% at 32581
  • S&P index up 12.22 points or 0.30% at 4015.25
  • NASDAQ index up 76 points or 0.65% at 11936.61
  • 2 year yield 4.04%
  • 5 year yield 3.62%
  • 10 year yield 3.522%
  • 30 year yield 3.69%
  • Crude oil $70.62
  • Spot gold $1958.19
  • Spot silver $22.71
  • Bitcoin $28,459
  • EURUSD 1.0849
  • USDJPY 131.83
  • GBPUSD 1.2295
  • USDCAD 1.3692
  • AUDUSD 0.6724
  • NZDUSD 0.6249

The levels at the end of his press conference:

  • Dow Industrial Average -191.68 points or -0.59% at 32368.93
  • S&P index down -15.90 points or -0.40% at 3986.88
  • NASDAQ index down -22.8 points or -0.19% at 11837.31
  • 2 year yield 3.97%
  • 5 year yield 3.560%
  • 10 year yield 3.492%
  • 30 year yield 3.699%
  • Crude oil $70.56
  • Spot gold $1963.93
  • Spot silver $22.88
  • Bitcoin $27,459
  • EURUSD 1.0862
  • USDJPY 131.37
  • GBPUSD 1.2282
  • USDCAD 1.3703
  • AUDUSD 0.6694
  • NZDUSD 0.6232