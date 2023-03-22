A snapshot of some of the major levels in the markets ahead of the rate decision by the Federal Reserve shows:

Dow industrial average -58.19 points or -0.18% at 32502

S&P index -0.85 points or -0.03% at 4002.0

NASDAQ index up 22 points or 0.18% at 11882

2 year yield 4.13%

5 year yield 3.692%

10 year yield 3.537%

30 year yield 3.675%

Crude oil $70.24

Spot gold $1945.50

Spot silver $22.64

bitcoin $28,551

EURUSD 1.0793

USDJPY 132.59

GBPUSD 122.45

USDCAD 137.40

AUDUSD 0.6676

NZDUSD 0.62135

A snapshot of the markets ahead of the Fed Chair Powell's press conference:

Dow Industrial Average up 21 points or 0.07% at 32581

S&P index up 12.22 points or 0.30% at 4015.25

NASDAQ index up 76 points or 0.65% at 11936.61

2 year yield 4.04%

5 year yield 3.62%

10 year yield 3.522%

30 year yield 3.69%

Crude oil $70.62

Spot gold $1958.19

Spot silver $22.71

Bitcoin $28,459

EURUSD 1.0849

USDJPY 131.83

GBPUSD 1.2295

USDCAD 1.3692

AUDUSD 0.6724

NZDUSD 0.6249

The levels at the end of his press conference: