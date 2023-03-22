A snapshot of some of the major levels in the markets ahead of the rate decision by the Federal Reserve shows:
- Dow industrial average -58.19 points or -0.18% at 32502
- S&P index -0.85 points or -0.03% at 4002.0
- NASDAQ index up 22 points or 0.18% at 11882
- 2 year yield 4.13%
- 5 year yield 3.692%
- 10 year yield 3.537%
- 30 year yield 3.675%
- Crude oil $70.24
- Spot gold $1945.50
- Spot silver $22.64
- bitcoin $28,551
- EURUSD 1.0793
- USDJPY 132.59
- GBPUSD 122.45
- USDCAD 137.40
- AUDUSD 0.6676
- NZDUSD 0.62135
A snapshot of the markets ahead of the Fed Chair Powell's press conference:
- Dow Industrial Average up 21 points or 0.07% at 32581
- S&P index up 12.22 points or 0.30% at 4015.25
- NASDAQ index up 76 points or 0.65% at 11936.61
- 2 year yield 4.04%
- 5 year yield 3.62%
- 10 year yield 3.522%
- 30 year yield 3.69%
- Crude oil $70.62
- Spot gold $1958.19
- Spot silver $22.71
- Bitcoin $28,459
- EURUSD 1.0849
- USDJPY 131.83
- GBPUSD 1.2295
- USDCAD 1.3692
- AUDUSD 0.6724
- NZDUSD 0.6249
The levels at the end of his press conference:
- Dow Industrial Average -191.68 points or -0.59% at 32368.93
- S&P index down -15.90 points or -0.40% at 3986.88
- NASDAQ index down -22.8 points or -0.19% at 11837.31
- 2 year yield 3.97%
- 5 year yield 3.560%
- 10 year yield 3.492%
- 30 year yield 3.699%
- Crude oil $70.56
- Spot gold $1963.93
- Spot silver $22.88
- Bitcoin $27,459
- EURUSD 1.0862
- USDJPY 131.37
- GBPUSD 1.2282
- USDCAD 1.3703
- AUDUSD 0.6694
- NZDUSD 0.6232