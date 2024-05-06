Amos Hochstein is the Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security.

Says

  • the US has sufficient supply in Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to address any supply concerns
  • the Biden administration is monitoring markets

I don't know what brought on this remark.

Oil update:

The SPR is near 40-year lows. The US administration sold heavily from the Reserve when oil prices spiked after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The administration has targeted US$79/bbl to buy back supply, and has thus held back from purchases as crude trades higher.