Amos Hochstein is the Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security.

the US has sufficient supply in Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to address any supply concerns

the Biden administration is monitoring markets

Oil update:

The SPR is near 40-year lows. The US administration sold heavily from the Reserve when oil prices spiked after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The administration has targeted US$79/bbl to buy back supply, and has thus held back from purchases as crude trades higher.