US economy as a whole is stronger than before the pandemic

Layoffs are down to the lowest level in decades

US added more jobs in one year than any other President

Will continue to work on competition

Politically, putting the spotlight on inflation is risky but you have to believe that the Fed will get the upper hand on it, which is their job. That will give him an opportunity to claim a victory later.

At the same time, I think he's fighting a losing battle on gas prices and -- for some reason -- people are ultra-sensitive about gas prices.

In terms of car prices, they're brutal. The only solution is to ramp up production but they can't do it without the chips.