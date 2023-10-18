US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby:
- Biden will meet with families in Israel of victims and hostages of Hamas attack
- Biden will be asking the Israelis some tough questions
- Biden will make clear he doesn't want the conflict to expand
- Biden will address the humanitarian situation in Gaza
- Biden will address the situation of the hostages with Israeli officials
- We're optimistic we'll be able to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza
- Biden intends to speak on the way back to Washington with Abbas and Egypt's Sisi
- Biden will ask Israel about its plans going forward
- We all want to know what happened in the attack on the Gaza hospital
- The main reason Abbas pulled out of the Amman summit was the three days of mourning after the hospital attack
- The decision not to go to Amman was mutual
- There are no plans or intentions to out US boots on the ground in combat in Israel
---
The horrific Hamas explosions killing 500 people in the Gaza hospital has sent tension in the region to a new height. I wonder if Biden can defuse some of it?