US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby:

Biden will meet with families in Israel of victims and hostages of Hamas attack

Biden will be asking the Israelis some tough questions

Biden will make clear he doesn't want the conflict to expand

Biden will address the humanitarian situation in Gaza

Biden will address the situation of the hostages with Israeli officials

We're optimistic we'll be able to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza

Biden intends to speak on the way back to Washington with Abbas and Egypt's Sisi

Biden will ask Israel about its plans going forward

We all want to know what happened in the attack on the Gaza hospital

The main reason Abbas pulled out of the Amman summit was the three days of mourning after the hospital attack

The decision not to go to Amman was mutual

There are no plans or intentions to out US boots on the ground in combat in Israel

---

The horrific Hamas explosions killing 500 people in the Gaza hospital has sent tension in the region to a new height. I wonder if Biden can defuse some of it?