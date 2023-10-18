US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby:

  • Biden will meet with families in Israel of victims and hostages of Hamas attack
  • Biden will be asking the Israelis some tough questions
  • Biden will make clear he doesn't want the conflict to expand
  • Biden will address the humanitarian situation in Gaza
  • Biden will address the situation of the hostages with Israeli officials
  • We're optimistic we'll be able to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza
  • Biden intends to speak on the way back to Washington with Abbas and Egypt's Sisi
  • Biden will ask Israel about its plans going forward
  • We all want to know what happened in the attack on the Gaza hospital
  • The main reason Abbas pulled out of the Amman summit was the three days of mourning after the hospital attack
  • The decision not to go to Amman was mutual
  • There are no plans or intentions to out US boots on the ground in combat in Israel

---

The horrific Hamas explosions killing 500 people in the Gaza hospital has sent tension in the region to a new height. I wonder if Biden can defuse some of it?

hamas gaza hospital attack 18 October 2023