Pres Biden removes Russia's favored trade status

The US stocks rallied a bit from the start to finish of the address:

  • Dow was up 115.30 and is up 188.23 points at the end.
  • S&P was down -3.45 and is up 5.12 points at the end
  • Nasdaq was down -73.92 points and is down -47.74 points at the end

PS The vote on revoking permanent normal trade relations will take place next week.