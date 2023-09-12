To be fair though, there were a couple of light bids leading up to the sudden jump if you zoom in to the minute-chart. But the big spike came right on the dot as BOE policymaker Breeden said that it would be better to regulate cryptocurrencies under the financial services perimeter rather than under gambling.

After what looked like a breakdown in the charts yesterday, dip buyers are certainly making a stand now in Bitcoin as we see price erase the losses from the day before and then some. The $25,000 mark appears to be where the line is being drawn for now.