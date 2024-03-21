Larry Fink is CEo of BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager. The Nikkei is running a piece on his comments re Japanese equities.

In brief:

Japan's economy seems to have "turned a corner"

its stock market remains inexpensive versus most of its peers

"on a dollar basis, Japanese stocks are very cheap"

"If you look at the quality of some of the Japanese companies and their earnings, they have more upside,"

"We are overweight in Japan, and our investors like the overweight"

BalckRock is already long, so there may be some book talking going on here.

Link here for more (may be gated)