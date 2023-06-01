The US non-farm payroll jobs report is due on Friday, 2 June 2023 at 8.0am US Eastern time (1230 GMT).
Earlier:
- Non-farm payroll preview - Morgan Stanley looking for +170K, 3.4% jobless rate
- June Fed hike? The data-dependent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is awaiting the NFP
Via BoA:
- we forecast a 200k increase in nonfarm payrolls (NFP)
- would leave payroll growth well above levels needed to offset the pace of natural growth in the labor force, thereby putting downward pressure on the unemployment rate in an already tight labor market
- we expect the unemployment rate to remain at 3.4%