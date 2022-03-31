The Tankan is a survey of both manufacturing and service companies designed to assess business conditions in Japan.

Tankan Large Manufacturing Index comes in at +14

  • expected 12, prior was 18
  • lowest since June 2021
  • first fall from the previous quarter in 7 quarters

Tankan Large Non-Manufacturing Index 9

  • expected 5, prior was 9
  • first fall from the previous quarter in 7 quarters

Tankan Large Manufacturing Outlook 9

  • expected 10, prior was 13

Tankan Large Non-Manufacturing Outlook -10

  • expected 8, prior was 8

As part of the survey is the  inflation  expectations section:

  • firms expect CPI +1.6% y/y three years from now (was +1.3% in the previous survey)
  • and expect CPI +1.6% y/y 5 years from now (from +1.4%)

There are also FX forecasts for firms:

  • firms see USD/JPY averaging 111.93 for the fiscal year 22/23
  • see EUR/JPY averaging 128.18 for FY 22/23

USD/JPY is little changed on the data publication, up a few tics only

usdyen 01 April 2022 1