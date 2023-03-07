10-year Treasury yields down 5.5 bps to 3.928%

10-year German bond yields down 6.2 bps to 2.665%

10-year Italian bond yields down 12.3 bps to 4.450%

The drop in yields is at least helping out equities a little, with S&P 500 futures seen up 9 points, or 0.2%, currently. Meanwhile, European indices are also up slightly by around 0.1% to 0.2% across the board. That said, the early moves now may not mean much as market players are all waiting on Fed chair Powell's remarks later in the day.

Looking at FX, there isn't much change among major currencies with exception to the aussie as noted here - owing to the RBA's less hawkish policy decision earlier today.

As a reminder once again, just be wary that we may see the text of Powell's testimony be released ahead of time.

Is it time for my speech yet?