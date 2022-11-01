It was a heated election contest in Brazil and Lulu has won but will there be an orderly transition of power? Bolsonaro's chief of staff said they will begin the process of transition but the President himself only says he always abided by the constitution.

The Brazilian real has been one of the few currencies to outperform the US dollar this year and many emerging-market currency watchers believe that all the country needs is some stability but will we get it? I assume so but you'd like to see a clearer message.