It seems not long ago the earnings season ended, but it's back again with the latest earnings rotation starting next Friday when JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citibank and PNC announce their earnings. The financials traditionally start the season and with the recent banking concerns, the market will be interested in how the top tier banks view the landscape, along with one of the top regional banks (in PNC).
This week, JPMorgans Dimon was in the headlines saying that the banking crisis raised the odds of a recession, and that the crisis is not over yet. He also added:
- Banking system is strong and sound
- We are seeing people reduce lending a little bit, cut back a little bit, and pull back a little bit
Looking ahead to the week starting April 17 (subject to change):
Monday April 17
- State Street Bank
Tuesday, April 18
- Goldman Sachs
- BNY Mellon
- Bank of America
Wednesday, April 19
- Morgan Stanley
- bancorp
- Zions Bancorporation
- Citizens
Thursday, April 20
- Huntington
- Comerica
- KeyBank
- Truist
The small regional banks will likely be more of interest to the markets.
Looking to the week of April 24 (again subject to change), that week will be filled with earnings from the big cap tech companies (amongst others):
Monday, April 24
- Coca-Cola
- Kimberly-Clark
Tuesday, April 25
- Alphabet
- PepsiCo
- Verizon
- UPS
- Raytheon
- Lockheed Martin
- GE
- 3M
- GM
- Chipotle
- Dow
- Snap
- Whirlpool
Wednesday, April 26
- Meta Platforms
- Visa
- AT&T
- Qualcomm
- Boeing
- ServiceNow
- General Dynamics
- Hilton Worldwide
Thursday, April 27
- Apple
- Microsoft
- Amazon
- Merck
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Intel
- Caterpillar