It seems not long ago the earnings season ended, but it's back again with the latest earnings rotation starting next Friday when JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citibank and PNC announce their earnings. The financials traditionally start the season and with the recent banking concerns, the market will be interested in how the top tier banks view the landscape, along with one of the top regional banks (in PNC).

This week, JPMorgans Dimon was in the headlines saying that the banking crisis raised the odds of a recession, and that the crisis is not over yet. He also added:

Banking system is strong and sound

We are seeing people reduce lending a little bit, cut back a little bit, and pull back a little bit

Looking ahead to the week starting April 17 (subject to change):

Monday April 17

State Street Bank

Tuesday, April 18

Goldman Sachs

BNY Mellon

Bank of America

Wednesday, April 19

Morgan Stanley

bancorp

Zions Bancorporation

Citizens

Thursday, April 20

Huntington

Comerica

KeyBank

Truist

The small regional banks will likely be more of interest to the markets.

Looking to the week of April 24 (again subject to change), that week will be filled with earnings from the big cap tech companies (amongst others):

Monday, April 24

Coca-Cola

Kimberly-Clark

Tuesday, April 25

Alphabet

PepsiCo

Verizon

UPS

Raytheon

Lockheed Martin

GE

3M

GM

Chipotle

Dow

Snap

Whirlpool

Wednesday, April 26

Meta Platforms

Visa

AT&T

Qualcomm

Boeing

ServiceNow

General Dynamics

Hilton Worldwide

Thursday, April 27