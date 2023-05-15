Canada housing starts

The main risk around the Canadian economy this year was housing and rates are certainly weighing on the Canadian consumer but those risks are being swamped by the +1m/year pace of immigration into the country of 39m people. That's keeping the housing market strong and now home builders are starting to go back to work -- if they can find workers.

I'm still cautious on CAD because consumer spending is going to sputter and the BOC will cut before the Fed but once the market gets its head around the looming mild recession, then there will be a big opportunity for the loonie .