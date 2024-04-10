Canada building permits, seasonally adjusted

Prior month 12.9% revised from 13.5 prior

Highlights:

Total value of building permits in Canada rose by 9.3% to $11.8 billion in February. The expectation was for a decline of -4.5%

Non-residential sector increased by 12.3% to $4.7 billion, driven by major construction permits.

Residential sector saw a 7.4% rise to $7.1 billion.

Ontario led the growth with a 21.7% increase, reaching $5.0 billion, with gains across all components.

On a constant dollar basis (2017=100), building permits were up 8.5% in February, following a rise in January.

Details of non-residential permits:

Total monthly value of non-residential building permits in Canada rose by 12.3% to $4.7 billion in February.

Industrial component saw the largest increase, up 57.8% to $1.3 billion, driven by large projects: New battery plant in Windsor, Ontario. New dairy processing facility in Abbotsford, British Columbia. New pea processing plant in Yorkton, Saskatchewan. Expansion of an aluminum smelting facility in Saguenay, Quebec.

Institutional component of the non-residential sector also grew, increasing 18.2% to $1.3 billion.

Details of Residential permits:

Total monthly value of residential building permits in Canada rose 7.4% to $7.1 billion in February.

Ontario saw the largest increase, up 14.2% to $2.8 billion, contributing significantly to both single-family and multi-family dwelling permits.

Growth in residential construction intentions was almost evenly split: Single-dwelling permits increased by 9.6%, adding $248.2 million. Multi-dwelling permits grew by 6.0%, adding $239.3 million.

Other significant contributors to residential sector growth included: British Columbia: up 5.9%, adding $76.4 million. Quebec: up 3.9%, adding $44.2 million. Alberta: up 3.9%, adding $41.7 million.

February saw the authorization of 16,400 new dwellings in multi-unit buildings and 4,600 new single-family dwellings across Canada.

From March 2023 to February 2024, a total of 253,400 new units were authorized.

Much stronger but supply is needed.