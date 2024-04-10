- Prior month 12.9% revised from 13.5 prior
Highlights:
- Total value of building permits in Canada rose by 9.3% to $11.8 billion in February. The expectation was for a decline of -4.5%
- Non-residential sector increased by 12.3% to $4.7 billion, driven by major construction permits.
- Residential sector saw a 7.4% rise to $7.1 billion.
- Ontario led the growth with a 21.7% increase, reaching $5.0 billion, with gains across all components.
- On a constant dollar basis (2017=100), building permits were up 8.5% in February, following a rise in January.
Details of non-residential permits:
- Total monthly value of non-residential building permits in Canada rose by 12.3% to $4.7 billion in February.
- Industrial component saw the largest increase, up 57.8% to $1.3 billion, driven by large projects:
- New battery plant in Windsor, Ontario.
- New dairy processing facility in Abbotsford, British Columbia.
- New pea processing plant in Yorkton, Saskatchewan.
- Expansion of an aluminum smelting facility in Saguenay, Quebec.
- Institutional component of the non-residential sector also grew, increasing 18.2% to $1.3 billion.
Details of Residential permits:
- Total monthly value of residential building permits in Canada rose 7.4% to $7.1 billion in February.
- Ontario saw the largest increase, up 14.2% to $2.8 billion, contributing significantly to both single-family and multi-family dwelling permits.
- Growth in residential construction intentions was almost evenly split:
- Single-dwelling permits increased by 9.6%, adding $248.2 million.
- Multi-dwelling permits grew by 6.0%, adding $239.3 million.
- Other significant contributors to residential sector growth included:
- British Columbia: up 5.9%, adding $76.4 million.
- Quebec: up 3.9%, adding $44.2 million.
- Alberta: up 3.9%, adding $41.7 million.
- February saw the authorization of 16,400 new dwellings in multi-unit buildings and 4,600 new single-family dwellings across Canada.
- From March 2023 to February 2024, a total of 253,400 new units were authorized.
Much stronger but supply is needed.