- Prior month industrial product prices -0.4% revised to -0.3%
- Prior month raw material prices -4.2% revised to -4.9%
- Industrial product prices -1.5% vs -0.7% estimate
- IPPI YoY -2.7% vs -2.0% last month (revised from -2.3%)
- Raw Material Prices MoM -4.9% vs -1.6% estimate
- RMPI YoY -7.9% vs -5.4% last month (revised from -4.6%)
Details:
- The IPPI index all was the third consecutive monthly decrease and the largest decline since August 2022.
- Excluding energy and petroleum products the IPPI fell -0.6%
- prices of energy and petroleum products fell -8.5% the largest monthly decrease since December 2022. Concerns about future oil demand and elevated global petroleum supply were influencing factors
- the year and year fall of -2.7% was attributed largely to energy and petroleum products declining -14.2%. Excluding energy and petroleum products, the IPPI felt -1.1%
- For RMPI, crude energy products -10.3% led the monthly decrease. That followed a -13.0% decline in November.