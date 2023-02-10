Prior was +104.0K (revised to 69.2K)

Unemployment rate 5.0% vs +5.1% expected (prior 5.0%)

Full time 121.1K vs +84.5K prior

Part time 28.9K vs +19.5K prior

Participation rate 65.7% vs 65.0% prior

Avg hourly wages 4.5% y/y vs +5.2% prior

+25.4K in construction

+124.7K in service sector

The Bank of Canada (BOC) is the central bank of Canada. It was created in 1934 and is responsible for implementing monetary policy in the country, issuing currency, and promoting a safe and stable financial system.The Bank's main role is to "promote the economic and financial welfare of Canada," as defined in the Bank of Canada Act. This includes maintaining the stability of the financial system, promoting a sound and efficient financial system, and fostering monetary conditions that will preserve the value of money. The Bank of Canada has already signaled a pause so the market shouldn't be particularly sensitive to this month's data, but this is a really strong reading and the participation rate is now back to pre-pandemic levels, despite some negative demographic changes.

USD/CAD is down 77 pips to 1.3374 on the headline as the market mulls whether Macklem has made yet-another mistake in explicitly signaling a pause in rate hikes.