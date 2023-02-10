Canada unemployment
  • Prior was +104.0K (revised to 69.2K)
  • Unemployment rate 5.0% vs +5.1% expected (prior 5.0%)
  • Full time 121.1K vs +84.5K prior
  • Part time 28.9K vs +19.5K prior
  • Participation rate 65.7% vs 65.0% prior
  • Avg hourly wages 4.5% y/y vs +5.2% prior
  • +25.4K in construction
  • +124.7K in service sector

The Bank of Canada has already signaled a pause so the market shouldn't be particularly sensitive to this month's data, but this is a really strong reading and the participation rate is now back to pre-pandemic levels, despite some negative demographic changes.

USD/CAD is down 77 pips to 1.3374 on the headline as the market mulls whether Macklem has made yet-another mistake in explicitly signaling a pause in rate hikes.