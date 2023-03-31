Canada GP
Canada GDP moves to a new high

According to Statcan, many of the main drivers of growth in January were also the largest contributors to Decembers decline. In January, the wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing, and mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sectors all rebounded from declines recorded in the previous month. After remaining relatively flat in the second half of 2022, activity in accommodation and food services was also among the top contributors to growth in January, led by food services and drinking places.

Below is a look at the growth in individual sectors. Agriculture and forest tree and utilities were the only decliners:

