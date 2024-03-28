Prior was 0.0%

Services industries +0.7%

Goods producing +0.2%

Manufacturing +0.9%, led by transportation equipment

February advance Canadian GDP +0.4%

Full report

Canadian GDP got a boost from educational services (+6.0%) after a teachers' strike in Quebec ended in December.

The bullish number for CAD is the advance February reading, which combined with January is setting up an impressive quarter. It was driven by broad-based increases, with main contributions from mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, manufacturing, and finance and insurance, and partially offset by decreases in utilities.

USD/CAD is down 15 pips in reaction.