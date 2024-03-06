Prior quarter -0.8% revised to -0.5%

Canada labor productivity 0.4% versus -0.5% (revised) in Q3

Highlights:

Labour productivity of Canadian businesses increased by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, marking the first gain since Q1 2022, which saw a 1.0% increase.

This productivity growth occurred after a 0.5% decrease in the third quarter.

Businesses were able to increase their output in the fourth quarter without increasing the hours worked, contributing to the productivity growth.

Real GDP of businesses also rebounded by 0.4% in the fourth quarter following a 0.4% decrease in the previous quarter.

Hours worked are flat after little change in the previous quarter:

Hours worked in the business sector remained stable in the fourth quarter, following a slight increase (+0.1%) in the previous quarter.

The number of jobs decreased marginally (-0.1%), while average hours worked slightly increased (+0.1%) in the fourth quarter, showing little change for the second consecutive quarter.

In the fourth quarter, goods-producing businesses saw a slight increase in hours worked (+0.1%), whereas service-producing businesses experienced a minor decrease (-0.1%).

Out of 16 industry sectors, 7 posted increases in hours worked during the fourth quarter, with real estate services and professional services sectors showing virtually no change.

Productivity increases above goods and service producing businesses: