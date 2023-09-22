At the bottom of the hour Canada retail sales for July will be released. The expectations are for 0.4% versus 0.1% last month. The estimate for July released last month was for a 0.4% gain.

Ex Auto, the expectations are for 0.5% versus -0.8% last month. Auto sales held up the number last month.

Later 9:45 AM, the US S&P global manufacturing and services PMI data will be released for September. The expectations are for manufacturing to come in at 48.0 versus 47.9. The services is expected to come in at 50.6 versus 50.5 last month