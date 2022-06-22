One day of economic optimism has quickly busted with S&P 500 futures Futures Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as they involve specified and non-flexible parameters.Futures Trading ExplainedFutures contracts are negotiated at exchanges that act as a unified marketplace for both buyers and sellers. Buyers of contracts represent long position holders, while selling parties constitute short position holders.Both parties risk their counterparty walking away if the price goes against them. As such, the contract can involve both parties incurring a margin of the value of the contract with a mutually trusted third party.This margin can range substantially, depending on the current volatility of the market of the security being traded.Futures can be incredibly risky and are the textbook definition of market speculation. A trader who predicts that the price of an asset will move in a certain direction can contract to buy or sell it in the future at a price.If this prediction is correct, the trader will profit. If the prediction is incorrect there will be losses. down 54 points and the commodity currencies getting beaten up. Currencies serve as a backbone of the country’s or countries’ economy, due to the perception of value held by the population that uses that currency.For example, the United States dollar, (symbol $, code USD), or the British pound sterling, (symbol £, code GBP), also known as fiat money, since they are not linked to any specific asset, such as gold or silver. Such metals were traditionally used as the main method of payment, since they held real and actual value. Even after the introduction of paper notes, many countries maintained a gold standard for much of the 20th Century, meaning a unit of money could be exchanged for a fixed amount of gold. How to Trade Currencies?The modern world, with the invention of electronic networks, computers and the internet, has allowed the transfer of money to occur almost instantaneously. It has also spawned a new era in currencies, including digital money, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin. Not backed by any government, but based on a complex set of mathematical software algorithms, the ubiquity of the internet has generated interest and uptake of digital currencies, whilst providing relative anonymity. Digital currencies can now also be traded online, via exchanges and brokers, similar to trading foreign currencies, known as the foreign exchange market. Forex is the world’s largest market, with over $5 trillion turnover per day, where fiat, floating currencies are bought and sold against other currencies, such as the euro vs the dollar (EUR/USD), and the British pound vs the Japanese yen (GBP/JPY). Currencies are a typically a form of money in wide circulation, being the primary medium of exchange with respect to buying and selling goods and services. These are often issued by a specific government or collection of governments, by way of paper notes and coins. The loonie will be in focus at the bottom of the hour with the May Canadian CPI reading to come. Most economists are expecting the Bank of Canada to hike by 75 bps in July but the odds could swing on this report, which is expected to show 7.4% y/y price increases and 1.0% m/m.

We'll get further commentary on the outlook in a fireside chat with the BOC's Carolyn Rogers at 10:40 am ET.

Then it will be a series of Fed speakers with Barkin at noon (he spoke extensively yesterday), Evans at 12:55 pm ET and Harker at 1:30 pm ET. Of course, Powell is the main event at 9:30 am ET.

The US calendar features a 20-year Treasury auction and API oil inventories. We will also get eurozone consumer confidence at 10 am ET.