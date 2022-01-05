Prior was +1.3% (revised to +2.4%)

Residential +12.0%

Non-residential -3.4%

Multi-family +20.2%

Single-family +3.3%

Canadian home prices are sky high and that's a big incentive for builders to build. Margins are strong despite rising costs. However this month's data were boosted by a large residential tower permit in British Columbia.

On the pricing front, the new housing price index rose 0.8% in November, up from 0.9% the month before. It's scary how much the Canadian economy is carried by real estate and home-equity loans.

USD?CAD is up 10 pips today to 1.2716 but down from the session high of 1.2739 a short time ago.